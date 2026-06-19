Juneteenth Government Closures: What’s Open, What’s Closed
June 19, 2026
Many government offices in Escambia County are closed today for Juneteenth, but a few are open:
Escambia County
- Escambia County Board of County Commissioners (all departments)
- Escambia County Area Transit Administration and Customer Service
- Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare and Animal Shelter
- Escambia County Extension Office
- Escambia County Waste Services Administration
- West Florida Public Libraries (all locations)
- Escambia County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller (Some offices — see full schedule below)
- Escambia County Property Appraiser
- Escambia County Supervisor of Elections
- Escambia County Tax Collector
The Escambia County Animal Shelter and West Florida Public Libraries will reopen with regular hours Saturday, June 20. All other Escambia County offices will reopen with regular hours Monday, June 22.
Escambia County Clerk of the Court
- The Clerk’s Official Records, Finance, Treasury, and Clerk to the Board offices located at 221 Palafox Place will be closed Friday, June 19.
- All other Clerk offices located at the M.C. Blanchard Judicial Building, Theodore Bruno Juvenile Building, Public Records Center, and the Century Courthouse will be open.
Perdido Landfill
- The Perdido Landfill will be open with regular hours Friday, June 19.
ECAT Bus Schedule:
- ECAT will not run regular bus service or the UWF trolleys Friday, June 19.
- The Pensacola Beach Island Trolleys and Seasonal Beach Jumper will run regular service Friday, June 19.
- FlexTransit service will provide life-sustaining trips only Friday, June 19.
- ECAT Customer Service will resume regular hours Saturday, June 20.
- ECAT Administrative Offices will reopen with regular hours Monday, June 22.
Town of Century
- Town of Century offices will be closed on Friday, June 19.
ECUA
- The ECUA customer service department will be closed on Friday, June 19.
U.S. Post Office
- All U.S. Post Office locations will be closed on Juneteenth, and there will be no regular mail delivery. Priority Mail Express is the only service that continues to operate. Regular mail and retail services will resume on Saturday, June 20
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