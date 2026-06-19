Juneteenth Government Closures: What’s Open, What’s Closed

Many government offices in Escambia County are closed today for Juneteenth, but a few are open:

Escambia County

Escambia County Board of County Commissioners (all departments)

Escambia County Area Transit Administration and Customer Service

Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare and Animal Shelter

Escambia County Extension Office

Escambia County Waste Services Administration

West Florida Public Libraries (all locations)

Escambia County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller (Some offices — see full schedule below)

Escambia County Property Appraiser

Escambia County Supervisor of Elections

Escambia County Tax Collector

The Escambia County Animal Shelter and West Florida Public Libraries will reopen with regular hours Saturday, June 20. All other Escambia County offices will reopen with regular hours Monday, June 22.

Escambia County Clerk of the Court

The Clerk’s Official Records, Finance, Treasury, and Clerk to the Board offices located at 221 Palafox Place will be closed Friday, June 19.

All other Clerk offices located at the M.C. Blanchard Judicial Building, Theodore Bruno Juvenile Building, Public Records Center, and the Century Courthouse will be open.

Perdido Landfill

The Perdido Landfill will be open with regular hours Friday, June 19.

ECAT Bus Schedule:

ECAT will not run regular bus service or the UWF trolleys Friday, June 19.

The Pensacola Beach Island Trolleys and Seasonal Beach Jumper will run regular service Friday, June 19.

FlexTransit service will provide life-sustaining trips only Friday, June 19.

ECAT Customer Service will resume regular hours Saturday, June 20.

ECAT Administrative Offices will reopen with regular hours Monday, June 22.

Town of Century

Town of Century offices will be closed on Friday, June 19.

ECUA

The ECUA customer service department will be closed on Friday, June 19.

U.S. Post Office