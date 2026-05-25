Here’s The Schedule And Video Links For This Week’s Escambia County Graduations

May 25, 2026

Graduations will be held Tuesday and Wednesday for Escambia County Schools at the Pensacola Bay Center.

Here is the schedule:

Tuesday, May 26, 2026

  • Pensacola High School, 9:00 p.m. [Video]
  • Northview High School, 12:15 p.m. [Video]
  • West Florida High School, 2:30 p.m. [Video]
  • Escambia High School, 5:30 p.m. [Video]

Wednesday, May 27, 2026

  • Tate High School, 9:00 a.m. [Video]
  • Escambia County Virtual, 12:15 p.m. [Video]
  • Pine Forest High School, 2:30 p.m. [Video]
  • Washington High School, 5:30 p.m. [Video]

Pictured: 2025 graduates for Tate and Northview high schools. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 