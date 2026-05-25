Here’s The Schedule And Video Links For This Week’s Escambia County Graduations

Graduations will be held Tuesday and Wednesday for Escambia County Schools at the Pensacola Bay Center.

Here is the schedule:

Tuesday, May 26, 2026

Pensacola High School, 9:00 p.m. [Video]

Northview High School, 12:15 p.m. [Video]

West Florida High School, 2:30 p.m. [Video]

Escambia High School, 5:30 p.m. [Video]

Wednesday, May 27, 2026

Tate High School, 9:00 a.m. [Video]

Escambia County Virtual, 12:15 p.m. [Video]

Pine Forest High School, 2:30 p.m. [Video]

Washington High School, 5:30 p.m. [Video]

Pictured: 2025 graduates for Tate and Northview high schools. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.