What Channel? Here’s Where To Watch Today’s College Conference Championships

December 6, 2025

Here is this week’s college football schedule and where to watch the games.

All times are Central.

Week 15/Conference Championships

11 a.m. | No. 4 Texas Tech vs. No. 11 BYU — Big 12 Championship (in Arlington, Texas) | ABC
11 a.m. | Western Michigan vs. Miami (Ohio) — MAC Championship (in Detroit) | ESPN
11 a.m. | Villanova at Lehigh (FCS Second Round) | ESPN+
11 a.m. | South Dakota at Mercer (FCS Second Round) | ESPN+
11 a.m. | Frostburg State at Kutztown (DII Quarterfinals) | ESPN+
11 a.m. | John Carroll at Mount Union (DIII Third Round) | ESPN+
11 a.m. | Salisbury at Johns Hopkins (DIII Third Round) | ESPN+
11 a.m. | Eastern at Susquehanna (DIII Third Round) | ESPN+
12 p.m. | Illinois State at North Dakota State (FCS Second Round) | ESPN+
12 p.m. | North Dakota at Tarleton State (FCS Second Round) | ESPN+
12 p.m. | Minnesota State at Ferris State (DII Quarterfinals) | ESPN+
12 p.m. | Newberry at Albany State (DII Quarterfinals) | ESPN+
12 p.m. | Wheaton at DePauw (DIII Third Round) | ESPN+
12 p.m. | St. John’s (MN) at Wisconsin-River Falls (DIII Third Round) | ESPN+
12 p.m. | Wisconsin-La Crosse at North Central (DIII Third Round) | ESPN+
12 p.m. | Wisconsin-Platteville at Bethel (DIII Third Round) | ESPN+
12 p.m. | Berry at Trinity (TX) (DIII Third Round) | ESPN+
1 p.m. | Prairie View A&M at Jackson State — SWAC Championship | ESPN2
1 p.m. | Abilene Christian at Stephen F. Austin (FCS Second Round) | ESPN+
1 p.m. | Yale at Montana State (FCS Second Round) | ESPN+
1 p.m. | South Dakota State at Montana (FCS Second Round) | ESPN+
1 p.m. | UT Permian Basin at Harding (DII Quarterfinals) | ESPN+
3 p.m. | No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 9 Alabama — SEC Championship (in Atlanta) | ABC
7 p.m. | No. 17 Virginia vs. Duke — ACC Championship (in Charlotte) | ABC
7 p.m. | No. 1 Ohio State vs. No. 2 Indiana — Big Ten Championship (in Indianapolis) | FOX
9 p.m. | Rhode Island at UC Davis (FCS Second Round) | ESPN2

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 