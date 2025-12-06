What Channel? Here’s Where To Watch Today’s College Conference Championships

Here is this week’s college football schedule and where to watch the games.

All times are Central.

Week 15/Conference Championships

11 a.m. | No. 4 Texas Tech vs. No. 11 BYU — Big 12 Championship (in Arlington, Texas) | ABC

11 a.m. | Western Michigan vs. Miami (Ohio) — MAC Championship (in Detroit) | ESPN

11 a.m. | Villanova at Lehigh (FCS Second Round) | ESPN+

11 a.m. | South Dakota at Mercer (FCS Second Round) | ESPN+

11 a.m. | Frostburg State at Kutztown (DII Quarterfinals) | ESPN+

11 a.m. | John Carroll at Mount Union (DIII Third Round) | ESPN+

11 a.m. | Salisbury at Johns Hopkins (DIII Third Round) | ESPN+

11 a.m. | Eastern at Susquehanna (DIII Third Round) | ESPN+

12 p.m. | Illinois State at North Dakota State (FCS Second Round) | ESPN+

12 p.m. | North Dakota at Tarleton State (FCS Second Round) | ESPN+

12 p.m. | Minnesota State at Ferris State (DII Quarterfinals) | ESPN+

12 p.m. | Newberry at Albany State (DII Quarterfinals) | ESPN+

12 p.m. | Wheaton at DePauw (DIII Third Round) | ESPN+

12 p.m. | St. John’s (MN) at Wisconsin-River Falls (DIII Third Round) | ESPN+

12 p.m. | Wisconsin-La Crosse at North Central (DIII Third Round) | ESPN+

12 p.m. | Wisconsin-Platteville at Bethel (DIII Third Round) | ESPN+

12 p.m. | Berry at Trinity (TX) (DIII Third Round) | ESPN+

1 p.m. | Prairie View A&M at Jackson State — SWAC Championship | ESPN2

1 p.m. | Abilene Christian at Stephen F. Austin (FCS Second Round) | ESPN+

1 p.m. | Yale at Montana State (FCS Second Round) | ESPN+

1 p.m. | South Dakota State at Montana (FCS Second Round) | ESPN+

1 p.m. | UT Permian Basin at Harding (DII Quarterfinals) | ESPN+

3 p.m. | No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 9 Alabama — SEC Championship (in Atlanta) | ABC

7 p.m. | No. 17 Virginia vs. Duke — ACC Championship (in Charlotte) | ABC

7 p.m. | No. 1 Ohio State vs. No. 2 Indiana — Big Ten Championship (in Indianapolis) | FOX

9 p.m. | Rhode Island at UC Davis (FCS Second Round) | ESPN2