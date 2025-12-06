What Channel? Here’s Where To Watch Today’s College Conference Championships
December 6, 2025
Here is this week’s college football schedule and where to watch the games.
All times are Central.
Week 15/Conference Championships
11 a.m. | No. 4 Texas Tech vs. No. 11 BYU — Big 12 Championship (in Arlington, Texas) | ABC
11 a.m. | Western Michigan vs. Miami (Ohio) — MAC Championship (in Detroit) | ESPN
11 a.m. | Villanova at Lehigh (FCS Second Round) | ESPN+
11 a.m. | South Dakota at Mercer (FCS Second Round) | ESPN+
11 a.m. | Frostburg State at Kutztown (DII Quarterfinals) | ESPN+
11 a.m. | John Carroll at Mount Union (DIII Third Round) | ESPN+
11 a.m. | Salisbury at Johns Hopkins (DIII Third Round) | ESPN+
11 a.m. | Eastern at Susquehanna (DIII Third Round) | ESPN+
12 p.m. | Illinois State at North Dakota State (FCS Second Round) | ESPN+
12 p.m. | North Dakota at Tarleton State (FCS Second Round) | ESPN+
12 p.m. | Minnesota State at Ferris State (DII Quarterfinals) | ESPN+
12 p.m. | Newberry at Albany State (DII Quarterfinals) | ESPN+
12 p.m. | Wheaton at DePauw (DIII Third Round) | ESPN+
12 p.m. | St. John’s (MN) at Wisconsin-River Falls (DIII Third Round) | ESPN+
12 p.m. | Wisconsin-La Crosse at North Central (DIII Third Round) | ESPN+
12 p.m. | Wisconsin-Platteville at Bethel (DIII Third Round) | ESPN+
12 p.m. | Berry at Trinity (TX) (DIII Third Round) | ESPN+
1 p.m. | Prairie View A&M at Jackson State — SWAC Championship | ESPN2
1 p.m. | Abilene Christian at Stephen F. Austin (FCS Second Round) | ESPN+
1 p.m. | Yale at Montana State (FCS Second Round) | ESPN+
1 p.m. | South Dakota State at Montana (FCS Second Round) | ESPN+
1 p.m. | UT Permian Basin at Harding (DII Quarterfinals) | ESPN+
3 p.m. | No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 9 Alabama — SEC Championship (in Atlanta) | ABC
7 p.m. | No. 17 Virginia vs. Duke — ACC Championship (in Charlotte) | ABC
7 p.m. | No. 1 Ohio State vs. No. 2 Indiana — Big Ten Championship (in Indianapolis) | FOX
9 p.m. | Rhode Island at UC Davis (FCS Second Round) | ESPN2
