Rain Ending, Then Turning Cooler

October 19, 2025

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 10am. High near 82. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 48. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 46. Calm wind.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 76. North wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44. North wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 76.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 79.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

