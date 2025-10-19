Rain Ending, Then Turning Cooler
October 19, 2025
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Sunday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 10am. High near 82. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 48. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 46. Calm wind.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 76. North wind around 10 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44. North wind around 5 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 76.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 79.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.
Comments