Rain And Possible Severe Storms Sunday

October 26, 2025

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Sunday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 63. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 73. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. North wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 65.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 67.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 71.

