Rain And Possible Severe Storms Sunday
October 26, 2025
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Sunday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Sunday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 63. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 73. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. North wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 65.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 67.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 71.
