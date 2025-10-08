Megan Kristin Coyne

Mrs. Megan Kristin Coyne, age 39, passed away on Monday, October 6, 2025.

Mrs. Coyne was born in Pensacola, Florida, and has been a lifelong resident of Escambia County Florida. Megan enjoyed listening to music and hanging out with her friends. She loved to plan parties of all kinds. She attended all family events. Megan was the greatest mother to her children. She adored and loved them very much. Mrs. Megan is preceded in death by her paternal grandfather – Alvin Smith; paternal grandmother – Hazel Smith; maternal grandfather – Wilson H. Levins; maternal grandmother – Vera Levins Presley; cousin – Blake Croley.

She is survived by her father – Mervin R. Smith of Byrneville, FL.; mother – Henrietta Mae Williams – Damascus; two sons – Dalton Wolfe of Jay, FL. and Alston Wolfe of Kentucky; one brother – Marc (Angel) Smith of Byrneville, FL.; two sisters – Brenda Parrish of Starke, FL. and Morgan (Andrew) Evans of Brewton, AL.

Funeral service will be held Friday, October 10, 2025, at 11:00 AM at the Byrneville Community Church with Bro. Fred Stallworth and Bro. Steve Yuhaz officiating. Interment will be in the Byrneville Community Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Thursday, October 9, 2025, from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Byrneville Community Church.

Pallbearers – Cole Wilson, Andrew Evans, Dylan Sims, Matthew Presley, Clay Smith, Chad Smith.