Did Nine Mile Road Crossing Gates Malfunction? FHP Investigates After Train Vs. Truck Crash

An investigation is underway to determine if warning lights and crossing gates were working properly Sunday morning when a train struck a pickup truck on Nine Mile Road.

About 7:25 Sunday morning, A GMC pickup truck driven by a 33-year-old Milton man was traveling east East Nile Mile Road, just east of Highway 29 and North Palafox Street, as a northbound freight train was traveling north across Nine Mile Road. The train collided with the passenger side of the pickup, which came to rest in the center median.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the train’s emergency systems were activated, and it stopped north of the area.

“A witness on the scene stated the warning lights and crossing gate arms did not activate until the train was at the crossing,” FHP said Monday afternoon. “CSX investigators have been contacted, and the investigation is ongoing.”

The pickup driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. There were no other occupants in the vehicle.

For more photos, click here.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.