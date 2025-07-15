Rufus Clay Campbell

Rufus Clay Campbell, a proud Navy veteran, devoted husband, and lifelong farmer of the Wallace Community, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 13, 2025 at the age of 99.

Born on April 23, 1926, in Chumuckla, FL, Rufus was one of eleven children born to Cuyler and Bessie Campbell. Growing up among seven brothers and three sisters, he learned the values of hard work, family, and faith early in life — principles that would shape the rest of his days. He attended school in Chumuckla and graduated from Chumuckla High School, a proud milestone in a close-knit rural community.

Rufus answered the call to serve his country in World War II. He enlisted in February 1944 before graduating from high school on April 28. He then reported for duty and served four years in the United States Navy. He was stationed in the harbor off Iwo Jima when the war came to an end. As horns and whistles sounded in celebration, he and his shipmates threw their hats in the air. He often recalled, with fondness, that his hat landed overboard—a memory that stayed with him for life. He was also on deck when the iconic photograph of the Marines raising the flag on Mount Suribachi was taken—an image he witnessed firsthand.

After completing his service, Rufus returned home and began a long career as an aircraft mechanic at Naval Air Station Pensacola where he worked diligently until his retirement. While working full-time, he also built his farm in the Wallace Community, turning it into a full-time operation he lovingly tended for decades. He remained active on the farm until recent years when his health no longer allowed it. His family will carry forward the legacy he built—honoring his hard work and deep love for the land.

Rufus was married for 75 years to his beloved wife, Beverly DuBois Campbell, and together they raised a family anchored in love, respect, and strong values. They were longtime members of Wallace Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Beverly, and is survived by his son, Clay Campbell (Mary Ann);his daughter, Carol Jenkins (Waylon); six grandchildren: Alan Jenkins (Shana), Angel Campbell Ward, Diana Campbell Holm (Daniel), Laura Jenkins Norville (Pelham), Ryan Campbell (Miranda), and Brett Campbell (Maggie); and five great-grandchildren. He was also cherished by many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends who will miss his steady presence, quiet wisdom, and generous spirit.

A funeral service honoring Rufus’ life will be held at Trahan Family Funeral Home in Milton on Friday, July 18, with visitation beginning at 2:30 p.m. and the service at 3:00 p.m.

His nephews David, Keith, Roger and Ronald Campbell; grandsons, Ryan Campbell, Brett Campbell, and Alan Jenkins will serve as pallbearers. The service will be conducted by Rev. LaDon Hall with grandson Alan Jenkins conducting the graveside service. Music will be provided by Dan Kirkland.

The family wishes to thank all who supported Rufus in his later years. His hands may now rest, but his legacy—of service, faith, family, and farming—will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.