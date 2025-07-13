Pauline ‘Polly’ Cooper McKinley

Pauline “Polly” Cooper McKinley Gandy, 88, of Gandyville, FL. passed away July 12, 2025 in Pensacola, FL. She was born to the late Howard and Cora Mae Barnett Cooper on May 18, 1937, in Canoe, AL. She is preceded in death by her parents, daughter Diane Salter, son Troy Gandy, brother Claude (Nell) Cooper, and her grandson Caleb King.

She was a longtime member of Polar Dale Baptist Church. She was a loving and caring person and was loved by many.

She is survived by her husband Carl Gandy of Gandyville, FL. Her children Jan (Robert) Whitton of Foley, AL; Rick (Suzi) McKinley of Dallas, TX; Rhonda Wright of Century, FL; Robert (Yvette) Gandy of Berrydale, FL and Katie and Roger Burkett of Byrneville, FL; and her sister Bonnie (Sonny) Davis of York, S.C. She is also survived by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a host of family and friends.

Funeral services for Mrs. Pauline “Polly” Cooper McKinley Gandy will be held on Tuesday, July 15, 2025 at 11 AM at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home with Bro. Mitch Herring and Bro. Robert Gandy officiating. Interment will follow in Poplar Dale Baptist Church Cemetery.

Active pallbearers will be Patrick Salter, Jeremy Grimes, Javis Grimes, Jared Gandy, Phillip Gandy, Mark McKinley, Cody McKinley and Brett Spears.

Honorary pallbearers will be Floyd Fuzer, Gene Findley, Will Williams and Kenny Salter.

Visitation for Mrs. Polly will be held on Tuesday, July 15, 2025 from 10 AM until service time at 11 AM at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home.