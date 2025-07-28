Despite Furious Comeback Effort, Wahoos Fall In Series Finale

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos (50-45) dropped their series and regular season finale against the Knoxville Smokies (44-51) by a final score of 6-5.

On a sweltering Sunday afternoon, the Wahoos fell behind early. Knoxville plated a run in the first inning against Pensacola starter Jacob Miller when second baseman Reivaj Garcia singled home shortstop Jefferson Rojas with two outs.

After the Wahoos failed to answer in the top of the second, Knoxville burst out with a four-run bottom of the second inning. The first five Smokies of the inning reached base on three walks and two hits. Jefferson Rojas’ bases-clearing double and third baseman Pedro Ramirez’s RBI single capped the scoring for the Smokies, who led 5-0 after two innings of play.

The early lead held behind Knoxville starter Antonio Santos and a slew of bullpen arms. Pensacola scored its first run in the sixth inning when right fielder Kemp Alderman hit a solo home run against lefthander Chase Watkins, but the Wahoos trailed 5-1 heading into the seventh inning.

In the seventh inning, the Wahoos mounted another late-inning rally against the Knoxville bullpen. Righthander A.J. Puckett entered and promptly loaded the bases with one out before departing. New righthander Zac Leigh then walked three of the next four hitters with the bases loaded to cut the deficit to 5-4. With two outs, the bases loaded, and a 3-0 count on designated hitter Cody Morissette, Leigh stepped off the rubber and caught Jared Serna moving too far off third base. The 1-2 pickoff and caught stealing ended the inning and kept the Smokies in front 5-4.

In the eighth, Pensacola bounced back to tie the game. Shortstop Johnny Olmstead doubled with one out and later came in to score on a two-out RBI infield hit from catcher Spencer Bramwell.

Following a 1-2-3 top of the ninth worked by Smokies righthander Brad Deppermann (W, 4-2), Knoxville mounted its game-winning rally. Following a hit and an intentional walk against Pensacola righthander Jesse Bergin (L, 2-2), the Wahoos inserted closer Josh Ekness to escape the jam. However, Ekness walked right fielder Andy Garriola to load the bases before a run-scoring walk-off wild pitch ended the game and the series one batter later.

With the defeat, Pensacola heads home with a 4-2 series win despite a pair of losses to end the week. The Wahoos also found a pair of bright spots in the form of two newcomers – righthander Natanael Polanco worked three scoreless innings of relief in his Double-A debut, while catcher Nestor Rios collected his first career Double-A hit in the seventh inning.

​​The Blue Wahoos return home on Tuesday, July 29 when they begin a six-game series versus the Biloxi Shuckers.