Tate High Graduate Serves With The Next Generation Of U.S. Navy Elite Rescue Swinners

Tate High School graduate Airman Ethan Harper is serving in the U.S. Navy assigned to Aviation Rescue Swimmer School (ARSS) where the next generation of Aviation Rescue Swimmers (AIRRs) are taught to execute life-or-death rescues in the most extreme conditions imaginable.

Harper graduated from Tate in 2023.

“My dad was in the Navy and served as a rescue swimmer,” Harper said. “This gives me the opportunity to follow in his footsteps.”

The skills and values needed to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Pensacola.

“Growing up, I learned to work hard even when there are challenges,” Harper said.

Located at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida, ARSS provides initial aviation water survival training and CPR qualification to all preflight student naval aviators and student naval flight officers, student flight surgeons, naval aircrew candidates, student aviators from other branches of the U.S. Armed Forces and international student aviators.

As part of the world’s most elite Special Operations force, AIRRs are a team dedicated to being the top emergency response unit in the world. Leaping from helicopters, swimming through raging seas and saving victims whose lives are on the line, AIRRs complete search and rescue missions in some of the most extreme environments imaginable. The motto of an AIRR is, “so others may live.” It is a testament to not only the selflessness of this job but the honor, courage, and commitment it takes to do it well.

The U.S. Navy is celebrating its 250th birthday this year.

According to Navy officials, “America is a maritime nation and for 250 years, America’s Warfighting Navy has sailed the globe in defense of freedom.”

With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to recruiting and retaining talented people from across the rich fabric of America.

Harper serves a Navy that operates far forward, around the world and around the clock, promoting the nation’s prosperity and security.

Harper has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.

“I’m proud that I graduated boot camp,” Harper said. “It was something that required a lot of hard work and determination, so I was glad that I was able to complete it.”

Harper can take pride in serving America through military service.

“Doing something that most people may not want to do is an honor,” Harper said. “I get to save people’s lives as a rescue swimmer and serve my country as a sailor in the Navy.”

Harper is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“I want to thank my mom and my dad for always being there when I needed someone to talk to and for always pushing me to keep going,” Harper added.

Written by Alvin Plexico, and photo by Ensign Tiffany Savoie, Navy Office of Community Outreach for NorthEscambia.com, click photo to enlarge.