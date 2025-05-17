Warm Rain-Free Weekend With Highs Around 90

May 17, 2025

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Becoming sunny, with a high near 90. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Patchy fog after 5am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 80.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 81.

