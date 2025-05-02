Spotty Showers And Storms Today; Rain Likely For Saturday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 78. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. North wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.