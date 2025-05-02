Spotty Showers And Storms Today; Rain Likely For Saturday

May 2, 2025

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 78. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. North wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 