Window Tint Violation Leads To Arrest Of Century Man On Drug Charges

A routine traffic stop by an Escambia County Sheriff’s deputy for a window tint violation led to the arrest of a Century man and the discovery of a cache of illegal drugs, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Edward Campbell, 39, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute and four counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Deputies say Campbell was pulled over in a black Chevy Silverado due to illegally tinted windows. The deputy reported the front driver-side window registered only 5% light transmission and the passenger-side window 0%, both far below the 25% legal limit.

The deputy noted a strong odor of burnt marijuana coming from the truck. A tint meter test confirmed the illegal window tinting, and both Campbell and front-seat passenger were asked to step out.

According to an arrest report, a probable cause search of the vehicle uncovered a black magnetic box under the driver’s seat containing multiple controlled substances and drug paraphernalia:

3.43 grams of crystal methamphetamine in a ripped plastic baggie

18 Amiodone metadona pills (Schedule 2) in original blister packaging

Pills that tested positive for fentanyl

A glass smoking pipe with residue

2 Buprenorphine and Naloxone Sublingual film strips (Schedule 3) in original packaging

Additional loose metadona pills in a separate bottle

The sheriff’s report noted the substances were individually packaged in a manner consistent with drug distribution. Deputies said a post-arrest search of Campbell’s wallet yielded $598.75 in various denominations.

Campbell’s truck and the cash were seized. He was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $45,000 bond.