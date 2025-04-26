Friends Of The Library Fall Book Sale Is This Weekend

The Friends of the West Florida Public Library Fall Book Sale is now underway at the Downtown Pensacola Library.

Books are available in a wide variety of genres including novels, mysteries, history, business, crafts, gardening, cooking, biographies and children’s literature for all ages. In addition there are books connected to Florida and Pensacola, as well as books published in languages other than English. The sale also offers hundreds of titles available in audio books and DVDs.

The book sale will be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday with reduced prices. The event will continue on Sunday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. with a $7 bag sale — a ll of the books you can fit in the provided bag are just $7 on Sunday.

The Downtown Library is located at 239 North Spring Street.

The Friends of the West Florida Public Library is a non-profit organization that supports West Florida Library system. The organization has been hosting the Fall Book Sale for many years and it has become a popular event for book lovers in the community.

This year’s sale is expected to be even more successful than last year, thanks to the generous support from the community. In fact, the Friends of the West Florida Public Library recently announced that they were able to donate $50,000 to the library system. This was the second consecutive year that the organization was able to make such a donation.

NorthEscambia.com file photos, click to enlarge.