Free Mississippi State, Florida, LSU Women’s Soccer Games Saturday At Ashton Brosnaham

This Saturday, women’s teams from three top-ranked Southeastern Conference schools will compete in the Western Gate Soccer Showdown at Ashton Brosnaham Athletic Park. The event was first held at the Escambia County park last year.

The showdown will feature 45-minute matchups between the Florida Gators, Mississippi State Bulldogs, and LSU Tigers, and autograph sessions will be held throughout the day with all of the teams. Admission is free.

The schedule is as follows:

1 p.m. — LSU vs. MSU

2:30 p.m. — UF vs MSU

4 p.m. — LSU vs. UF

For more photos from last year, including the Mississippi State vs. LSU game, click here.

Ashton Brosnaham Park is located at 10370 Ashton Brosnaham Drive, just north of 10 Mile Road.

The 2025 SEC Women’s Soccer Tournament will return to Escambia County November 2-9. The top 12 SEC women’s soccer teams will compete for the SE Cchampionship at the Ashton Brosnaham Athletic Park.

Pictured: The 2024 Western Gate Soccer Showdown. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.