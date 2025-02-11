Three Candidate Qualify For Century Council Seat, Zero For Mayor

February 11, 2025

Three candidates qualified Monday to seek an open seat of the Century town council. but no one qualified to run for mayor.

Seat 4 on the council was left open in early January when Alicia Johnson was appointed interim mayor after Luis Gomez, Jr., resigned for health reasons.

  • John Bass
  • Kathryn Fleming
  • Lizbeth “Sparkie” Harrison

Qualifying will continue through noon Wednesday at the Escambia County Supervisor of Elections Office, 213 Palafox Place, Second Floor, in Pensacola.

To qualify for the council seat, a candidate must be a registered voter in the Town of Century and pay an election assessment of 1% of the $3,715 annual salary, equal to $37.15, plus a $12.85 file fee for a total qualifying fee of $50.

To qualify for mayor, a candidate must have been a registered voter in the Town of Century for at least six months and pay an election assessment of 1% of the $10,132 annual salary, equal to $101.32 plus a $25 filing fee for a total qualifying fee of $126.32.

Unlike many other local offices, there is no option to qualify by petition.

The special primary election for the Town of Century will be held on Tuesday, March 18, and the special general election will be held on April 29.

Pictured top: (L-R) Century council candidates John Bass (submitted photo), and Kathryn Fleming and Lizbeth “Sparkie” Harrison (NorthEscambia.com photos).

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 