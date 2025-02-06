Northview NJROTC Cadets Undergo Inspection (With Gallery)

Northview High School’s NJROTC Annual Inspection was held Wednesday at the school, with cadets undergoing face-to-face scrutiny with retired Marine captain.

The inspection was conducted by C Capt. Regan Kieff, USMS (Ret). Capt. Kieff went face to face with the cadets, asking them questions about their NJROTC experience.

The day’s events began with a command brief and included drill and personnel inspections, exhibition teams, and a pass in review.

Several cadets were promoted and received awards:

Promoted to E-3

Antonio King

Aliyah Reed

Ja’keriyah Deonja Jacobs

Promoted to E-4

Trinity Bryan

David Edwards

Eli Wiggins

Lauren Stinson

Brandon Stinson

Wyatt Mooney

Ryan Martin

India Lyons

Nicholas Long

Logan Jordan

Promoted to E-5

Hector Fernandez

Camden Borelli

Makennah Kimbrel

Promoted to E-6

Brandon Odom

Promoted to E-8

Asher Creighton

Nicholas Kahalley

Hayden Gipson

Alexis Strength

Mason Bodiker

Xyria Martin

Kaiden Hall

Exemplary Appearance Awardees

Chase Smith

Lauren Stinson

Brandon Stinson

Camden Borelli

Rozalynne Mathis

Asher Creighton

Hayden Gipson

