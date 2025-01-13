These Are This Week’s Road Construction Traffic Delay Hotspots

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

North Palafox Street (U.S. 29) Resurfacing from Cervantes Street to Brent Lane (State Road (S.R.) 296) – The week of Jan. 12, drivers may encounter intermittent daytime lane closures on North Palafox Street, from Cervantes Street to Brent Lane, as crews perform paving operations.

Interstate Circle Bridge Over Eight Mile Creek Construction – Interstate Circle is closed at the Eight Mile Creek Bridge through mid-2025 while crews replace the bridge. Signage is in place to detour drivers around the work zone using Pine Forest Road, Longleaf Drive and Wymart Road.

Interstate 10 (I-10) at Nine Mile Road Interchange (Exit 5) Construction – Drivers will encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions Sunday, Jan. 12 through Thursday, Jan. 16, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.: Intermittent I-10 inside lane closures near the Nine Mile Road interchange.

Nine Mile Road will be reduced to one travel lane in each direction between the I-10 ramps. Law enforcement will be on site, and directional signage will be in place to guide drivers through the work zone.



I-10 at U.S. 29 Interchange (Exit 10) Construction – Drivers will encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions: Sunday, Jan. 12 through Thursday, Jan. 16, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the I-10 eastbound outside travel lane will be closed intermittently between mile markers 8 and 10 as crews place barrier wall. North Palafox Street, between Hope Drive and Whitehead Drive, will have intermittent daytime lane closures. Signage will be in place to direct drivers safely through the work zone. I-10 between U.S. 29 and I-110, is reduced to two travel lanes in each direction. The U.S. 29 northbound ramp to I-10 eastbound is closed. U.S. 29 northbound drivers are being detoured to make a U-turn at Broad Street onto U.S. 29 southbound to access I-10 eastbound. A new temporary on-ramp for U.S. 29 southbound drivers accessing I-10 eastbound is now open. Detouring traffic to the temporary ramp will allow crews to continue work to reconstruct the I-10/U.S. 29 interchange.

U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) Resurfacing between S.R. 4 and the Alabama State Line – Drivers on North Century Boulevard, between S.R. 4 and the Alabama State Line, may encounter intermittent lane closures for paving operations. Signage will be in place to direct drivers safely through the work zone.

S.R. 295 Routine Bridge Maintenance over U.S. 90 Overpass – Motorists will encounter intermittent northbound lane closures Tuesday, Jan. 14 from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. for routine bridge maintenance.

S.R. 295 Routine Bridge Maintenance over U.S. 90 Overpass – Motorists will encounter intermittent southbound lane closures Wednesday, Jan. 15 from 12 a.m. to 4 a.m. for routine bridge maintenance.

U.S. 90 Routine Bridge Maintenance over Marcus Creek – Motorists will encounter intermittent east and westbound lane closures east of S.R. 296 Wednesday, Jan. 15 from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. for routine bridge maintenance.

U.S. 29 Routine Bridge Maintenance over Mitchell Creek – Motorists will encounter intermittent northbound lane closures north of S.R. 97 Thursday, Jan. 16 from 12 a.m. to 2 a.m. for routine bridge maintenance.

I-10 Routine Utility Maintenance near U.S. 29 (Exit 10A and 10B) – Motorists will encounter intermittent westbound lane closures Thursday, Jan. 16 from 11 p.m. to 12 a.m. for routine utility maintenance.

Santa Rosa County:

U.S. 90 Resurfacing from west of Avalon Boulevard to east of Stewart Street – Drivers may encounter intermittent U.S. 90 lane closures, between Avalon Boulevard and Stewart Street, Sunday, Jan. 12 through Thursday, Jan. 16, from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., for milling and paving operations.

U.S. 90 Bridge Replacement over Simpson River – Drivers on westbound U.S. 90 may encounter intermittent lane closures over the Simpson River Bridge, Sunday, Jan. 12 through Thursday, Jan. 16 between 8 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. as crews perform shoulder work. Drivers are reminded that the speed limit is 35 mph through the work zone.

U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive – Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: Median and turn-lane closures from Bayshore Road to Tiger Lake Drive. Intermittent lane closures and additional median closures between Bayshore Road and Tiger Lake Drive, Sunday, Jan. 12, through Friday, Jan. 17, from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for stormwater drainage improvements and paving operations. Beginning Monday, Jan. 13, motorists will encounter a new traffic configuration on S.R. 281 (Avalon Boulevard) as lanes will be shifted slightly west to allow the contractor to perform permanent widening activities on the east side of the roadway.

S.R. 281 (Avalon Boulevard) Routine Bridge Maintenance over Garcon Point Bridge – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, Jan. 13 through Friday, Jan. 17 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for routine bridge maintenance.

U.S. 98 Routine Bridge Maintenance at the ramp to S.R. 399 – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Sunday, Jan. 12 from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. for routine bridge maintenance.

S.R. 281 Routine Bridge Maintenance over Mulatto Bayou – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures north of I-10 Monday, Jan. 13 from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. for routine bridge maintenance.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.