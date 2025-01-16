Gulf Coast Kid’s House Hosting Abuse Recovery Group

Gulf Coast Kid’s House is hosting another 12-week therapy series – Adult Sexual Abuse Recovery Group.

Every Tuesday beginning January 28th from 5:30-7:15 p.m., the group will come together to heal unresolved trauma from childhood led by several highly skilled licensed therapists. This group is free to the community with childcare provided.

To register for the group, contact Margot Dutel, LCSW at counselor@gckh.org. Space is limited.