Highway 29 Crash Claims Life Of Motorcyclist

December 2, 2024

A motorcyclist was a killed in a Highway 29 crash Monday afternoon.

The motorcycle and a SUV collided about 3:10 p.m. on Highway 29 at North Tate School Road, near Winn Dixie. The adult male motorcyclist was pronounced deceased on the scene by Escambia County EMS. The adult female driver of the SUV was transported by Escambia County EMS to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Florida Highway Patrol is continuing their investigation and has not yet released the cause of the crash. The Cantonment and Ensley stations of Escambia Fire Rescue and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

The crash closed northbound Highway 29 for several hours for the investigation.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 