Highway 29 Crash Claims Life Of Motorcyclist

A motorcyclist was a killed in a Highway 29 crash Monday afternoon.

The motorcycle and a SUV collided about 3:10 p.m. on Highway 29 at North Tate School Road, near Winn Dixie. The adult male motorcyclist was pronounced deceased on the scene by Escambia County EMS. The adult female driver of the SUV was transported by Escambia County EMS to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Florida Highway Patrol is continuing their investigation and has not yet released the cause of the crash. The Cantonment and Ensley stations of Escambia Fire Rescue and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

The crash closed northbound Highway 29 for several hours for the investigation.

