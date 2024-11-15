Eagles Vs. Eagles: Ernest Ward Middle Falls To W.S. Neal

The Ernest Ward Middle Eagles boys and girls basketball fell to the W.S. Neal Eagles Thursday night.

In boys actions, Neal defeated EWMS 42-23, the Neal girls won 20-19.

Up next, Ernest Ward will travel to Central on Monday, November 18 with the girls at 5 p.m. to be followed by the boys.

NorthEsambia.com photos, click to enlarge.