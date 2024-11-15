Eagles Vs. Eagles: Ernest Ward Middle Falls To W.S. Neal

November 15, 2024

The Ernest Ward Middle Eagles boys and girls basketball fell to the W.S. Neal Eagles Thursday night.

In boys actions, Neal defeated EWMS 42-23, the Neal girls won 20-19.

  • For a gallery from the girls game, click here.
  • For a gallery from the boys game, click here.

Up next, Ernest Ward will travel to Central on Monday, November 18 with the girls at 5 p.m. to be followed by the boys.

NorthEsambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 