Walnut Hill Heritage Festival Celebrates The Community’s History (With Photo Gallery)

Under beautiful blue skies with an 1880’s log schoolhouse as a backdrop, the Walnut Hill Heritage Festival on Saturday celebrated the community’s history Saturday.

The day, sponsored by the Walnut Hill Ruritan Club, featured dozens of vendors, daylong live music and entertainment, food vendors, hayride, bouncy houses, arts and crafts, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Mounted Posse, and much more.

The one-room log schoolhouse was built around 1880 at a cost of $40. It was flattened by Hurricane Ivan in 2004 and rebuilt at its current home by the Walnut Hill Community Center on Highway 97.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.