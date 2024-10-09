Rehearsals Begin Thursday For Tri-City Children’s Choir; Join Now

Rehearsals begin Thursday for the Tri-City Children’s Choir, a program of the Pensacola Children’s Chorus.

Young singers in the Century, Jay, Flomaton, and surrounding areas in grades 1-6 are invited to join now.

Weekly rehearsals begin on October 10 from 4-5 p.m. at the First Pentecostal Church Century Campus at 8451 North Century Boulevard

Financial assistance is available for those who qualify, with rates as low as $25 per month.

To learn more and register, visit www.TriCityChoir.org or contact program director Holley Driver at (850) 324-6182.

Holly Driver has more than 15 years experience in music lessons, including piano. She grew up playing and singing at First Pentecostal Century and has taught in the Escambia County School District for over 15 years. She also served as the choral director at Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Molino for nine years during which the choir grew under her direction and leadership.

NorthEscambia.com file photos, click to enlarge.