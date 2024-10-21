Here Are This Week’s Road Construction Delay Spots

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

State Road (S.R.) 296 (Michigan Avenue) Construction from Mobile Highway (U.S. 90) to North Palafox Street (U.S. 29) – The week of Sunday, Oct. 20, drivers may encounter outside lane closures on Michigan Avenue, from Mobile Highway to North Palafox Street, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., while crews perform concrete work.

The week of Sunday, Oct. 20, drivers may encounter outside lane closures on Michigan Avenue, from Mobile Highway to North Palafox Street, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., while crews perform concrete work. Mobile Highway (U.S. 90) Resurfacing from Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90A) to west of Pine Forest Road (S.R. 297) – Drivers will encounter a 24-hour single-lane eastbound closure on Mobile Highway near the intersection of 8 Mile Creek Road, the week of Monday, Oct. 21, for utility work and guardrail installation. During the closure, traffic will be reduced to one lane with traffic flaggers directing drivers through the work zone.

Drivers will encounter a 24-hour single-lane eastbound closure on Mobile Highway near the intersection of 8 Mile Creek Road, the week of Monday, Oct. 21, for utility work and guardrail installation. During the closure, traffic will be reduced to one lane with traffic flaggers directing drivers through the work zone. U.S. 98 (Gregory Street) Resurfacing from North Palafox Street to east of 14th Avenue – Drivers may encounter U.S. 98 (Gregory Street) westbound outside lane closures, from North Tarragona Street to North Palafox Street, Monday, Oct. 21 through Thursday, Oct. 24, between 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., while crews perform concrete work.

Drivers may encounter U.S. 98 (Gregory Street) westbound outside lane closures, from North Tarragona Street to North Palafox Street, Monday, Oct. 21 through Thursday, Oct. 24, between 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., while crews perform concrete work. North Palafox Street (U.S. 29) Resurfacing from Cervantes Street to Brent Lane (S.R. 296) – The week of Sunday, Oct. 20, drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures on North Palafox Street, between Cervantes Street and Brent Lane, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for milling and paving operations

The week of Sunday, Oct. 20, drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures on North Palafox Street, between Cervantes Street and Brent Lane, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for milling and paving operations Interstate Circle Bridge Over Eight Mile Creek Construction – Interstate Circle is closed at the Eight Mile Creek Bridge through mid-2025 while crews replace the bridge. Signage is in place to detour drivers around the work zone using Pine Forest Road, Longleaf Drive and Wymart Road.

Interstate 10 (I-10) at U.S. 29 Interchange (Exit 10) Construction – Drivers will encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions the week of Sunday, Oct. 20: I-10, between U.S. 29 and I-110, is reduced to two travel lanes in each direction. Sunday, Oct. 20 through Thursday, Oct. 24, drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures on I-10 near U.S. 29 between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. North Palafox Street, near Hope Drive, will be reduced to one lane beginning Monday, Oct. 21 at 8 a.m. and lasting until approximately 5 p.m., as crews perform a watermain crossing. Flaggers will be on site to direct drivers safely through the work zone. The U.S. 29 northbound ramp to I-10 eastbound is closed. U.S. 29 northbound drivers are being detoured to make a U-turn at Broad Street onto U.S. 29 southbound to access I-10 eastbound. A new, temporary on-ramp for U.S. 29 southbound drivers accessing I-10 eastbound is now open. Detouring traffic to the temporary ramp will allow crews to continue work to reconstruct the I-10/U.S. 29 interchange.

Drivers will encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions the week of Sunday, Oct. 20:

U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) Resurfacing between Henry Street and Cottage Street in Century – Drivers will encounter a lane shift to the southbound travel lanes, between Rudolph Street and Green Street. One travel lane in each direction remains open as crews reconstruct the adjacent northbound lanes. The traffic shift is expected to remain in place through late 2024. The speed limit is reduced to 25 mph, and signs are in place to safely direct drivers through the work zone.

Santa Rosa County:

U.S. 90 Resurfacing from west of Avalon Boulevard to east of Stewart Street – Drivers may encounter intermittent U.S. 90 lane closures, between Avalon Boulevard and Stewart Street, Sunday, Oct. 20 through Thursday, Oct. 24, from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., for milling and paving operations.

– Drivers may encounter intermittent U.S. 90 lane closures, between Avalon Boulevard and Stewart Street, Sunday, Oct. 20 through Thursday, Oct. 24, from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., for milling and paving operations. U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive – Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: Median and turn-lane closures from Bayshore Road to Tiger Lake Drive. Intermittent lane closures and additional median closures between Bayshore Road and Tiger Lake Drive Sunday, Oct. 20, through Friday, Oct. 25, from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for stormwater drainage improvements and paving operations.

Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: S.R. 87 Routine Bridge Inspection over Yellow River – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures south of I-10 Tuesday, Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for routine bridge inspection.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.