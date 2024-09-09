ECSO: Attempted Robbery Attempt in Cantonment Ends With Gunfire

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the attempted robbery of an individual with shots fired Sunday in Cantonment.

The ECSO responded to the 400 block of Forrest Avenue. A homeowner told deputies that she was cleaning out a rental property with the help of two unknown black males, according to Sgt. Melony Peterson.

“One of them pulled a handgun and attempted to rob and take the victim’s purse. A struggle ensued, and the victim was able to retrieve a handgun out of her purse and fired one shot,” Peterson said.

The victim told deputies that she believed she struck one of the suspects before they fled in a white car.

A possible suspect in the case arrived later at Baptist Hospital with a gunshot wound to his foot, according to ECSO. The investigation is continuing.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.