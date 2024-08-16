Berry’s Blast, Strong Pitching Lift Blue Wahoos To Win

written by Bill Vilona

Along with taking on their usual alternate identity Thursday as the Pensacola Mullets, the Blue Wahoos recreated what has always worked so well.

They got a strong start on the mound. Flawless relief pitching. And one big hit.

The summation became a 3-1 win against the Montgomery Biscuits on “Mullet Thursday” that was much needed, following the first two games of this homestand at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

“Yeah, we’re kinda in a race right here to make the playoffs, obviously that’s the goal, and we’re just trying to play our best brand of baseball,” said Jacob Berry, whose two-run homer in the fourth inning was the decisive hit in the game.

“Just top to bottom it was great baseball.”

Evan Fitterer set the early tone by tossing three scoreless innings with runners on base each time. His only run allowed was on a fourth inning ground out. He worked five innings to earn the win, improve to 6-4 and lower his earned run average to 3.60 for the season.

Fitterer had six strikeouts in his quality start.

The game was decided in the bottom of the fourth. With one out, Graham Pauley reached on a single. Berry timed a one-strike cutter from Biscuits starter Sean Hunley that was low in the strike zone, but launched high into the right-center berm for his eighth home run.

It continued a hot bat that Berry has swung this week, after collecting five hits in seven plate appearances the first two games.

“I wasn’t really thinking about it too much, just trying to stick to my positives,” Berry said. “Just trying to put a good swing on it. I feel like I got a good pitch to hit.”

Later in the inning, Paul McIntosh drove in the third run on a grounder that scored Nathan Martorella, who singled and advanced to third on Joe Mack’s double.

From that point, the Blue Wahoos bullpen took over in a way that didn’t happen on previous nights.

Adam Laskey earned his seventh hold by shutting out Montgomery the next three innings, allowing just two hits and getting two strikeouts among the 12 batters he faced. The pivotal moment occurred in the sixth inning when Laskey entered the game.

The first two Biscuits batters reached on a hit by pitch and single. Laskey then got a lineout to shortstop Jared Serna, struck out the next batter and ended the inning on a ground out to first baseman Nathan Martorella.

That set things up for Justin King to get his first save in a Blue Wahoos uniform. King gave up a leadoff single in the ninth, but ended any drama by striking out the next two batters and having a fly out that Jacob Marsee tracked in left-center to end the game.

Catcher Joe Mack began clapping as he ran to congratulate King with a hug as the Blue Wahoos finished a game played in two hours, nine minutes.

They will now try to even the series on Friday, a Giveaway Friday where the first 1,000 fans will receive a refillable drink container. It will be the first home start for newcomer Jacob Miller, who has made two effective road starts since being promoted from High-A Beloit at the beginning of the month.

GAME NOTABLES

— The Blue Wahoos are now 8-2 on Thursdays wearing the Pensacola Mullets jerseys.

— Unfortunately for Jacob Serna, who had produced at least one hit in each of his 13 games since joining the Blue Wahoos, his streak ended Thursday with an 0-for-4 night.

— During pregame ceremonies, Clay Pyle, the “Jean Lafitte LXIX” of Pensacola’s Krewe of Lafitte, presented a $5,000 check on behalf of the Krew and the Krewe of Lafitte Foundation to the local chapter of the Prostate Cancer Foundation. Pensacola’s Krewe of Lafitte is celebrating its 70th anniversary since being founded in 1954.

The Krewe partnered with the Blue Wahoos for its “KOL Pirate Takeover of Blue Wahoos” on Thursday night and helped bring awareness and raise money for the Prostate Cancer Foundation.

— The All Sports Association, based in Fort Walton Beach, had its group outing Thursday night. The organization was formed in 1970 and is the sports association for the Fort Walton-Destin and Walton County area, headlined by its annual awards banquet in February.

