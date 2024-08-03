These Are This Week’s Road Construction Traffic Delay Hotspots

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads and projects in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

Interstate Circle Bridge Over Eight Mile Creek – Interstate Circle is closed at the Eight Mile Creek Bridge through mid-2025 while crews replace the bridge. Signage is in place to detour drivers around the work zone using Pine Forest Road, Longleaf Drive and Wymart Road.

Interstate 10 (I-10) at U.S. 29 Interchange (Exit 10) – I-10, between U.S. 29 and I-110, is reduced to two travel lanes in each direction. The U.S. 29 northbound ramp to I-10 eastbound is also closed. Drivers on U.S. 29 northbound are being detoured to make a U-turn at Broad Street onto U.S. 29 southbound to access I-10 eastbound. These closures allow crews to perform shoulder and bridge work to widen the interstate.

North Palafox Street (U.S. 29) Resurfacing from Cervantes Street to Brent Lane (State Road (S.R.) 296) – Drivers may encounter daytime outside lane closures on North Palafox Street at the intersection of Leonard Street/Cross Street and at the intersection of Fairfield Drive, Monday, Aug. 12 through Friday, Aug. 16. Crews will be working on traffic signals. Law enforcement personnel will be available to safely direct traffic through the work zone.

I-10 at Nine Mile Road Interchange (Exit 5) – Drivers will encounter the following traffic impacts while crews perform bridge demolition activities: Inside lane closures on I-10 near Exit 5, Sunday, Aug. 11 through Thursday, Aug. 15 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Minor traffic shifts on Nine Mile Road between the I-10 ramps, Sunday, Aug. 11 through Thursday, Aug. 15 from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) Resurfacing between Henry Street and Cottage Street in Century – Traffic on U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) is shifted to the southbound travel lanes, between Rudolph Street and Green Street. One travel lane in each direction remains open as crews reconstruct the adjacent northbound lanes. The traffic shift is expected to remain in place through the summer. Signage is in place to safely direct drivers through the work zone.

County Road (C.R.) 4 over Canoe Creek Bridge – C.R. 4, between Byrneville and Bratt, will be closed through late 2024 as crews replace the Canoe Creek bridge. Traffic is directed through a 5.6-mile detour using Bratt Road to Pine Barren Road, then back to C.R. 4.

U.S. 29 (North Palafox Street) Resurfacing from Cervantes Street to State Road (S.R.) 296 (Brent Lane) – Traffic on U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) is shifted to the southbound travel lanes, between Rudolph Street and Green Street. One travel lane in each direction remains open as crews reconstruct the adjacent northbound lanes. The traffic shift is expected to remain in place through the summer. Signage is in place to safely direct drivers through the work zone.

Santa Rosa County:

S.R. 89 Resurfacing, from north of S.R. 87 to C.R. 178 – Drivers will encounter intermittent daytime lane closures, between S.R .87 and C.R. 178, Monday, Aug. 12 through Friday, Aug. 16 as crews perform paving and sodding operations.

U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive – Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: Median and turn-lane closures from Bayshore Road to Tiger Lake Drive. Intermittent lane closures and additional median closures between Bayshore Road and Tiger Lake Drive Sunday, Aug. 11, through Friday, Aug. 16, from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for stormwater drainage improvements and paving operations.

Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: U.S. 98 Turn Lane Operations from Village Parkway to Bergren Road – Motorists will encounter intermittent eastbound outside lane closure from Sunday, Aug. 11 through Thursday, Aug. 15 form 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for turn lane constriction.

Pictured: Traffic on Highway 29 in Century has been shifted to the southbound travel lanes with one lane of travel in each direction. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.