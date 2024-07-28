National Hurricane Center Monitoring Possible Development

July 28, 2024

After quiet period the last few weeks, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring a system over the central Atlantic that could become a tropical depression next week around midweek near or over the northern Leeward Islands, Greater Antilles or southwestern Atlantic Ocean.

Formation chance over the next seven days is 40%. It could become the next tropical storm in the next 5-7 days.

It is still too early to forecast if the system will threaten the United States, if it develops.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 