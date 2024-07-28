Blue Wahoos Fall Behind Early, Drop Saturday’s Game To Shuckers

written by Bill Vilona

The first three runs the Biloxi Shuckers scored Saturday occurred on a grounder that hit an umpire, a just-missed double play, and a full-swing slow roller that stayed inside the third base line.

That third inning proved an omen of the night for the Blue Wahoos.

The Shuckers ballooned their 3-0 lead into a 8-4 victory, making postgame fireworks the biggest thrill for the usual sellout Saturday crowd of 5,038 at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

It was the third time in five games this week against Biloxi with an 8-4 final score. This time, however, the Shuckers stayed on top after taking a 7-1 lead into the seventh inning stretch.

The Blue Wahoos created their one moment of intrigue in that at-bat. They scored runs when Jacob Berry led off with a double. Nathan Martorella walked. Shane Sasaki followed with an RBI double.

A wild pitch scored Martorella. Dalvy Rosario’s sacrifice fly scored Sasaki and suddenly it was a 3-run deficit. The inning ended with Jakob Marsee at third when Zach Zubia struck out.

The Blue Wahoos did not get a baserunner in the final two innings.

But the crowd remained as Blue Wahoos popular emcee “Downtown Dave” Presnell proclaimed, “Blue Wahoos fans, we didn’t win the game, but we’ll win the fireworks.”

The Blue Wahoos (52-42 overall, 14-12 second half) will get a second chance in Sunday’s series finale at 4:05 p.m. to win this homestand series against the Shuckers (46-47, 16-10).

Saturday, besides some unfortunate bounces, they faced a strong outing from Biloxi righthanded starter Logan Henderson, rated the No. 16 prospect in the Milwaukee Brewers organization. Henderson (5-2, 3.38 ERA), worked six innings, allowing just three hits, one run, and striking out six.

The Blue Wahoos’ lone run off Henderson was Joe Mack’s 16th home run to lead off the fourth inning. It was his 14th homer since May 28.

Blue Wahoos starter Jeff Lindgren, who lasted just four innings, may have gotten out of the third inning without much damage if not for tough luck. With one out, a hard grounder hit by Brock Wilson hit the base umpire’s leg, causing the play to be ruled a single with a run scored.

It could have been a double play. The next batter, Ernesto Martinez Jr., then beat the relay throw to fend off a double play and score another run. Eric Brown Jr. then had a slow grounder stay fair inside the third base line for another RBI hit.

The Shuckers then blew out the game with Xavier Warren’s two-run homer off Lindgren in the fourth inning and Lamar Sparks’ 2-run homer off Anderson Pilar in the fifth.

Sunday’s game will be the Blue Wahoos’ final game this season against Biloxi. The Blue Wahoos have controlled the series with a 15-7 record, but only hold a 6-5 edge in the second half. A win in the finale would give the Blue Wahoos a tie-breaker advantage should the two teams tie for the second half division win and playoff spot.

WANT TO GO?

WHO: Biloxi Shuckers vs. Blue Wahoos

WHEN: Sunday, 4:05 p.m.

WHERE: Blue Wahoos Stadium