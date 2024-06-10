Tate Aggies To Host Three-Day Baseball Camp

The Tate High Aggies will host a Baseball Summer Camp June 26-28.

The camp for ages 7-14 will take place each day from 8 a.m. until noon at the Tate Baseball Complex.

The camp will cover all of the fundamentals of baseball including throwing, hitting, fielding and base running. Team fundamentals will also be covered, including bunt defenses, pop up priority, cuts and relays.

Incoming ninth graders do not qualify.

The cost is $100 per child by cash or check payable to the Tate Baseball Booster Club. The Sign up form (click here) and payments are due the morning of June 26.