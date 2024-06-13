Sunny And Hot, About 95 This Afternoon

Here is your official North Escambia forecast

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 95. North wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 96. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Juneteenth: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.