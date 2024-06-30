Happening Now: ECSO In Standoff With Felony Suspect On Highway 97

June 30, 2024

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office was in a standoff Sunday afternoon with a felony suspect on Highway 97 near Walnut Hill.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they received a tip that the man was at a residence on Highway 97 north of Wiggins Lake Road. Deputies responded to serve the warrant, but the ECSO said he refused to exit the home.

Multiple ECSO units have responded, along with their SWAT team. A spokesperson said no shots had been fired as of 4 p.m.

ECSO said the individual has multiple felony warrants out of Alabama.

The ECSO closed Highway 97 and was detouring traffic onto Highway 99A (at Ernest Ward Middle School) to the south of the scene and Highway 164 to the north.

There was no indication that anyone else was in the home with the suspect.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

