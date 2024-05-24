Sunny Near 90 Today
Here is your official North Escambia forecast:
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Memorial Day: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 88.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 88.
