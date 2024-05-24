Sunny Near 90 Today

Here is your official North Escambia forecast:

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Memorial Day: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 88.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 88.