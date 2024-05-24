Sunny Near 90 Today

May 24, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia forecast:

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Memorial Day: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 88.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 88.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 