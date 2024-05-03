Sawmill Day Festival And Car Show Is Saturday In Century

The annual Sawmill Day Festival and Car Show will be held Saturday in Century from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Car show awards will be at 3 p.m.

The free event will be held in the historic district at the corner of 4th Street and Jefferson Avenue.

The day will feature live entertainment, food, crafts, contests and prizes, museum tours, exhibits and more.

Pictured: The 2023 Sawmill Day Festival and Car Show. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.