Vehicle Rolls On Kingsfield Road After Hitting Bridge

A vehicle rolled over Sunday morning at a Cantonment bridge.

The driver collided with the guardrail on the bridge over Eleven Mile Creek on Kingsfield Road about 10:30 a.m.

No serious injuries were reported.

The Florida Highway Patrol investigated and has not released details.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.