Tate Showband Indoor Percussion Team Places Second Championship Event

The Tate High School Showband of the South indoor percussion team recently placed second in the Gulf Coast Guard and Percussion Circuit (GCGPC) Championships. This marked the third consecutive year as a top two medalist in their division.

The Chaparral Winter Guard placed sixth in their class with a 17-point jump over the beginning of the season.

Courtesy photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.