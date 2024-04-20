Tate, Northview Fall In Friday Night Baseball On The Road

April 20, 2024

In Friday night high school baseball, both the Tate Aggies and the Northview Chiefs lost on the road.

Milton 9, Northview 6

A four-point lead evaporated as the Northview Chiefs fell to Milton 9-6 Friday night in Milton.

Robbie Bodiford, Brady Smith, Jackson Bridges, and Jase Portwood had two hits each for the Chiefs. Bodiford and Portwood had two RBIs each.

Jackson Bridges opened on the mound for Northview, giving up five hits and three runs in four innings, striking out four and walking three. Grayden Sheffield went for two-thirds of an inning, giving up three hits and six runs while walking four and striking out two. Portwood tossed one and a third, striking out three, walking none and surrendering no hits and no runs.

Up next, the Chiefs will be in action Tuesday against at the Tate Aggie at 6 p.m.

Fairhope 10, Tate 5

The Tate Aggies fell to the Fairhope Pirates 10-5 Friday night in Fairhope.

Clif Quiggins had a solo home run to right field in the top of the fourth for Tate.

Quiggins and Conner Hassell recorded two hits each for the Aggies. Quiggins, Ketch King, and Madox Land each had one run for the Aggies.

Tate will host Northview at 6 p.m. next Tuesday.

