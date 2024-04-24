Tate Has Tough Time Loss To Gulf Breeze (With Gallery)

The Tate Lady Aggies had a tough time Tuesday evening keeping up as they lost 13-0 to Gulf Breeze.

For a photo gallery, click here.

Jordan Smith took the loss for Tate, giving up four runs and six hits while striking out two and walking one. Peyton Womack went four innings in relief, surrendering five hits and nine runs while striking out two and walking seven.

The Lady Aggies had no hits and two walks on the evening.

Tate will regroup and look for a “W” Thursday at Choctaw,

In junior varsity action, Tate beat Gulf Breeze 10-2 Tuesday afternoon.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.