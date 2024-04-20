Tate Gets Senior Night DoubleHeader Sweep Of Escambia (With Galleries)

April 20, 2024

The Tate Lady Aggies celebrated a blowout senior night doubleheader sweep over the Escambia Gators Friday.

The Aggies outscored EHS 22-3 with wins off 11-0 and 11-3.

For game action photos, click here.
For Tate Senior Night photos and candids, click here.

The Lady Aggies also honored their seniors — Kate Balagbagan, Olivea “Liv” Latner, Lizzy McVay and Kylea Gibbs — between games.

Tate 11, Escambia 0

Kara Wine slammed two home runs as she drove in six during Tate’s 11-0 shutout of Escambia.

Wine homered in the first and fourth innings.

Peyton Womack earned the wine for Tate. She pitched a complete five innings, surrendering one hit and no runs, striking out three and walking one.

Wine, Amburleigh Laird, Lacy Wilson, and Elizabeth McVay each had two hits for the Lady Aggies.

Tate 11, Escambia 3

In the second game of the Friday double header, Tate beat Escambia 11-3.

Balagbagan earned the win for Tate, allowing six hits and three runs in seven innings, striking out seven and walking two.

Tristen Showalter was 4-4 for Tate, and Balagbagan went 2-4 Tate. Elizabeth McVay, Womack, Wilson, and Jordan Smith, each contributed a run.

Pictured: Tate Lady Aggies softball seniors (L-R) #7 Kate Balagbagan, #21 Kylea Gibbs, #6 Lizzy McVay and  #10 Liv Latner. Also pictured: Game action Friday afternoon as Tate hosted Escambia at Tate. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

