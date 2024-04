Tate High School FBLA Members Participate In Spring Cleanup At Veterans Memorial Park

Students from the Tate High School FBLA worked Saturday morning in the annual spring cleanup at the Veterans Memorial Park in Pensacola.

Under the leadership of Tate faculty members Janice Courson and Tommy Maher, the students worked to spruce up the park, including using brushes to meticulously clean monuments.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.