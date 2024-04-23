Tate AJROTC Teams Place In Top 10 At State Competition
April 23, 2024
written by C/1LT Jayce Latzer
Four Tate High School Army JROTC teams placed in the Top 10 at the state drill meet in Lakeland.
The teams were:
- Male Unarmed Platoon commanded by Cadet LTC Sappington placed 6th out of 34 teams.
- Male Armed Platoon commanded by Cadet CPT Stegall placed 6th out of 31 teams.
- Male Armed Squad commanded by Cadet CPT Davis placed 7th out of 34 teams.
- Female Armed Platoon commanded by Cadet CSM Allgyer placed 8th out of 21 teams.
For the first time in competition history, Tate also took part in individual and a duel exhibition at the state level.
They were:
- Male Individual armed exhibition commanded by Cadet SSG Wells.
- Male Dual armed exhibition commanded by Cadet 1LT Stringer and performed with Cadet SFC Colston.
Comments