Tate AJROTC Teams Place In Top 10 At State Competition

April 23, 2024

written by C/1LT Jayce Latzer

Four Tate High School Army JROTC teams placed in the Top 10 at the state drill meet in Lakeland.

The teams were:

  • Male Unarmed Platoon commanded by Cadet LTC Sappington placed 6th out of 34 teams.
  • Male Armed Platoon commanded by Cadet CPT Stegall placed 6th out of 31 teams.
  • Male Armed Squad commanded by Cadet CPT Davis placed 7th out of 34 teams.
  • Female Armed Platoon commanded by Cadet CSM Allgyer placed 8th out of 21 teams.

For the first time in competition history, Tate also took part in individual and a duel exhibition at the state level.

They were:

  • Male Individual armed exhibition commanded by Cadet SSG Wells.
  • Male Dual armed exhibition commanded by Cadet 1LT Stringer and performed with Cadet SFC Colston.

