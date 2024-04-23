Tate AJROTC Teams Place In Top 10 At State Competition

written by C/1LT Jayce Latzer

Four Tate High School Army JROTC teams placed in the Top 10 at the state drill meet in Lakeland.

The teams were:

Male Unarmed Platoon commanded by Cadet LTC Sappington placed 6th out of 34 teams.

Male Armed Platoon commanded by Cadet CPT Stegall placed 6th out of 31 teams.

Male Armed Squad commanded by Cadet CPT Davis placed 7th out of 34 teams.

Female Armed Platoon commanded by Cadet CSM Allgyer placed 8th out of 21 teams.

For the first time in competition history, Tate also took part in individual and a duel exhibition at the state level.

They were: