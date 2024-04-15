Shirley Ann Rigg

Mrs. Shirley Ann Riggs, age 82, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Atmore, AL. She was born, June 16, 1941, in Bratt, FL; and has resided most of her life in Atmore. She was a member of Bratt Assembly of God Church.

Mrs. Riggs enjoyed attending church, playing the piano and singing in the choir. She loved spending time with her family, raising her grandchildren and vacationing in the mountains. Cooking for her family and friends was something she enjoyed doing. In her past-time she enjoyed planting flowers, watching a good western, and reading the bible, and some good books. In her early years in life, she enjoyed bowling and playing softball.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert (Sybil Gibbs) Godwin, two brothers, Larry Godwin and Robert Earl Godwin.

She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Jim Riggs, of Atmore, AL; two sons, Roger Riggs, of Walnut Hill, FL; Mark (Kim) Riggs, of Atmore, AL; four grandchildren, Alex Reid; Shane Riggs; Chandi Riggs; Tyler Riggs; ten great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be held Thursday, April 18, 2024 at 2:00 PM at Petty- Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC. with Rev. Mel Coon officiating.

Burial will follow at Godwin Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Thursday, April 18, 2024 from 1:00 PM until service time at 2:00 PM at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC.

Pallbearers will be Shane Riggs, Tyler Riggs, Cory Riggs, Jarrod Dawson, Dax Riggs, Chase Reid, and Scott Warren.