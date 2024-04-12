Ronnie Joyce, Jr.

Ronnie Joyce, Jr. 90, joined his wife, JoAnn in Heaven on April 8, 2024.

Ronnie was a born-again Christian, King James Bible Believer and a member of Charity Baptist Church. He is now in Heaven with Jesus, his wife, JoAnn, his son, Leonard and two of his best friends, Pastor Roy Julian and Wilbur Barry.

He is preceded in death by JoAnn, his wife of 60 years and son, Leonard Joyce.

Ronnie is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Schaaf and his grandchildren, Brandon (Megan) Schaaf, Kayla Schaaf, Cavlin Schaaf and Megan Martin, Brothers-in-law, Wendell (Ruby) Potts, Alvin (Marie) Potts and Haywood (Teresa) Potts.

Visitation will be held from 12 Noon until 1:00 PM on Tuesday, April 16, 2024 at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North. Funeral services will begin at 1:00 PM with Pastor James McGaughey preaching Ronnie’s Going Home Celebration. Burial will take place in Eastern Gate Memorial Gardens. Those honored to serve as pallbearers are Jon Bardin, Steven Barry, Mike Bryant, Dickie Davis, Ronnie Dougles and Kenny Thorpe.

Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, 1000 South Highway 29, Cantonment, is entrusted with arrangements.