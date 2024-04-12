Ronnie Joyce, Jr.

April 12, 2024

Ronnie Joyce, Jr. 90, joined his wife, JoAnn in Heaven on April 8, 2024.

Ronnie was a born-again Christian, King James Bible Believer and a member of Charity Baptist Church. He is now in Heaven with Jesus, his wife, JoAnn, his son, Leonard and two of his best friends, Pastor Roy Julian and Wilbur Barry.

He is preceded in death by JoAnn, his wife of 60 years and son, Leonard Joyce.

Ronnie is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Schaaf and his grandchildren, Brandon (Megan) Schaaf, Kayla Schaaf, Cavlin Schaaf and Megan Martin, Brothers-in-law, Wendell (Ruby) Potts, Alvin (Marie) Potts and Haywood (Teresa) Potts.

Visitation will be held from 12 Noon until 1:00 PM on Tuesday, April 16, 2024 at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North. Funeral services will begin at 1:00 PM with Pastor James McGaughey preaching Ronnie’s Going Home Celebration. Burial will take place in Eastern Gate Memorial Gardens. Those honored to serve as pallbearers are Jon Bardin, Steven Barry, Mike Bryant, Dickie Davis, Ronnie Dougles and Kenny Thorpe.

Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, 1000 South Highway 29, Cantonment, is entrusted with arrangements.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under Obituaries 

 