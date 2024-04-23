Preview: Northview At Tate Tonight In The Baseball Battle For North Escambia

Call it the Baseball Battle for North Escambia.

Tuesday night is the first meeting between the Tate Aggie and the Northview Chiefs in at least the last 20 years.

There will be a little extra motivation for Tate Tuesday night — it’s senior night.

Both teams are coming in with losses in their last game and have similar records as the regular season winds down this week. 1A Northview is 9-12, and the 6A Aggies are 10-12.

Tate is coming off a 10-5 loss to Fairhope last Friday night.

Clif Quiggins had a solo home run to right field in the top of the fourth for Tate and was 2-4 overall. Conner Hassell was also 2-4 with a run. Ketch King, and Madox Land both added one run for the Aggies.

Friday night, Northview fell 10-5 to Milton. Robbie Bodiford, Brady Smith, Jackson Bridges, and Jase Portwood had two hits each for the Chiefs. Bodiford and Portwood had two RBIs each.

The Aggies have struggled a bit in recent weeks, dropping nine of their last 11 games.

Northview has also suffered an “L” six of their last 11 contests.

The Tate Aggies have recorded an average of 7.9 strikeouts per game, while Northview has an average of 7.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.