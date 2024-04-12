Patricia “Patsy” Luverne Amon

Patricia “Patsy” Luverne Amon, age 81, of Atmore, AL passed away on April 10, 2024.

Patricia was born in Davisville Florida, to Robert Luverne Smith and Maggie Pearl Comalander Smith. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Patsy was a big Elvis fan and loved fishing in her early years. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harry Amon of GA; two daughters, Patricia Bryars Vaughn of Walnut Hill, FL and Rita Bryars of Panama City, FL; one great granddaughter, Kyla Charles and her four sisters, Betty House, Linda Greer, Sherry Powell, and Lanette Smith.

She is survived by three daughters, Jackie (Danny) Gregg of Panama City, FL, Becky Angeles of Walnut Hill, FL, and Cathy Bryars of Repton, AL; one son, Henery (Bill) Pugh of TX; twelve grandchildren; twenty great grandchildren; two sisters, Glenda Morgan of Byrneville, FL and Peggy Johnson of GA and four brothers, Ronald Smith (Wanda) of FL, Roy Smith (Linda) of TX, Roger Smith (Maybelline) of TX, and Ray Smith (Mena) of TX. Funeral services will be held Sunday, April 14, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Lewis Johnson officiating. Interment will follow in Godwin Cemetery in Bratt, FL.

Active pallbearers will be Byron Vaughn, Kevin Vaughn, Derek Parker, Derek Angeles, Daniel Gregg, David Gregg and Ryan Gregg.

Visitation will be held Sunday, April 14, 2024 from 1:00 p.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home in Atmore, AL.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.