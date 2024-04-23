Murderer Serving Life Sentence Assaulted Correctional Officer At Century Prison, FDC Says

April 23, 2024

A convicted murderer serving a life sentence assaulted a correctional officer at Century Correctional Institution recently, according to the Florida Department of Corrections.

Inmate Michael Harvis, 49, assaulted a correctional officer by striking the officer in the face.

Harris is serving life on a first degree murder conviction in Hillsborough County. He is also serving time for attempted robbery with a deadly weapon, escape, grand theft motor vehicle, and attempted first degree murder.

Written by William Reynolds 

 