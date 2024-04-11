Molino Woman Charged With Felony Child Abuse

A Molin woman was recently arrested on an outstanding warrant from a 2023 child abuse case.

Frances Maegan Thompson, now 32, was charged with felony child abuse without great bodily harm.

Thompson allegedly slapped the victim in the face three times, leaving red marks on the left side of his face. The victim told the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office that he and other children were playing on a ramp outside the home when a small child pulled up one of the broken boards on the ramp. A short time later, Thompson came over to him yelling and cursing at him before slapping him in the face three times, an arrest report states.

The age of the child was redacted from an arrest report from the State Attorney’s Office.

Thompson was release from the Escambia County Jail on a $5,000 bond.