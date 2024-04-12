Mary Carole Sasser

Mary Carole Sasser passed away in Pensacola, Florida on April 8, 2024 at the age of 80. She was born on November 7, 1943 in Cartersville, Georgia to her parents, James Fletcher Miller and Ovalyne Katrina Hamilton as the oldest of two daughters.

Carole graduated from North Augusta High School in South Carolina in 1961. At the age of eighteen, Carole met and married her husband Jimmy Sasser on December 23, 1961 as he was beginning his military career in the Army at Fort Benning, Georgia. She was a devoted wife and loving mother of three children and despite being stationed in several foreign countries and in cities across America over a 22-year period, she handled the duties of being a military wife with patience and grace.

Carole is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Jimmy Lamar Sasser; father, James Fletcher Miller; mother, Ovalyne Katrina Hamilton; and sister, Ethel Kate Delong.

She is survived by her daughters, Lisa (John) English of Gulf Breeze, Florida, Angela Maria Sasser of Pensacola, Florida; son, Lance (Shannon) Sasser of Panama City Beach, Florida; grandchildren, Ashley L. Spencer, Brooke (Chase) Whitworth and Parker Nelson; great grandchildren, India Jade Whitworth, Richard Chase “Little Man” Whitworth Jr. and Remi Rose Whitworth.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, April 12, 2024 at 11:00 am, at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North. Visitation will be one hour prior at 10:00 AM.

Interment will be in Barrancas National Cemetery, NAS Pensacola.

Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, 1000 South Highway 29, Cantonment, is entrusted with arrangements