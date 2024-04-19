Maple, The FDLE K-9 Cop That Sniffed Out Computer Criminals, Has Passed Away

There is some some sad news to report.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement K-9 Maple has passed away.

Maple died Wednesday following a battle with cancer.

Maple was FDLE’s first Electronic Storage Detection (ESD) canine.

Maple began her work in 2019 and was assigned to FDLE’s Pensacola Region. At the time, she was one of three ESD canines statewide and the only ESD canine in Florida’s Panhandle. She worked numerous cases, especially child pornography cases, which were reported on NorthEscambia.com.

Earlier this year, Maple and her handler, Special Agent Supervisor Stephanie Cassidy, transferred to FDLE Jacksonville.

During her career, she was deployed more than 100 times helping collect around 200 pieces of evidence.

“Maple loved her work and her FDLE family. During her career she visited thousands of school children, helped raise money for local charities and was the highlight at FDLE and community events,” FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass said.

FDLE Pensacola Special Agent in Charge Chris Williams said, “When Maple came to PROC, I thought she’d have a positive impact on the law enforcement community and the office overall. But I had NO IDEA how much impact she would have with all of our members and beyond. She has fan clubs everywhere she goes. I believe Maple has had more of a positive impact on morale than any single action by her human friends.”

Maple served with the highest standards, sniffing out electronics while providing love and support to everyone. Rest easy Maple, you are a pioneer for FDLE. All ESD dogs owe you a debt of gratitude for being the first,” commented FDLE Deputy Commissioner Matt Walsh.